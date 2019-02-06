Rain and Flooding 2.06.2019

How high is the water near you?

Rainfall rates reached three quarters of an inch per hour in some areas early yesterday morning. There was flooding on North River road in Paso Robles, Cholame Valley road, Penman Springs road north of Linne road and San Marcos road east of Wellsona road.

Shell Creek road was closed yesterday.

A woman was rescued by the Paso Robles Department of Emergency Services yesterday from the Salinas river bed. Local contractors heard the woman crying for help. They spotted her with water and debris up to her neck. That was about 50 yards from the water’s edge in the 1500 block of North River road. Emergency personnel rescued the woman. She was transported by San Luis ambulance to a local hospital where she received medical care.

Another cold system arrived early this morning. Of the series to pass through the north county, this system is the coldest. We’ll enjoy sunny weather tomorrow and Thursday, then more rain arrives on Friday.