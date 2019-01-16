Rain and Riverbed Residents 01.16.2019

More rain expected today in the north county.

In fact, tonight we may get the largest storm in this series which have been sweeping over the central coast. One of the big concerns for first responders is the people living in the river bed. Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta says the CHP will again fly their helicopter over the river bed broadcasting over a public address system warning the people camping there to move to higher ground.

The biggest storm in the series expected to hit the north county late tonight, which may cause the current to rise in the Salinas river bed.