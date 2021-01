How much rain did you get at your place from the recent storm?

Rocky Butte, above Cambria- recorded 13” of rain.

Cambria got 10”

Templeton 5” Santa Margarita almost 5”

Atascadero 3.3”

Creston 2”

Shandon three quarters of an inch

Paso Robles airport 3” for the season.

Paso Robles has 7.36”, which is ahead of the average for this point in the rainy season.

We may get a few showers today, then look for sunshine this afternoon, and continuing Saturday, Sunday and Monday.