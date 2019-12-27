Rain Totals 12.27.2019

The storm which dumped snow in the sierra, closing interstate five at the Grapevine, also dropped measurable rainfall in the north county late Christmas Day.

The official precipitation measured 0.76 inches in Paso Robles, which takes the city to six point three five inches of rain so far this season.

Templeton received .0.74 inches.

Atascadero 0.71 inches.

Creston, o.91 inches.

Hog Canyon o.9 inches.

Cambria received 1.14 inches of rain

There’s a 75% chance of rain late Sunday night, otherwise, we’ll enjoy sunny weather into the new year.