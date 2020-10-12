Rally at the Oceano Dunes 10.12.2020

A rally held Saturday morning at the Oceano Dunes. Hundreds showing up to ask that off-road vehicles be allowed to return to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation area. The park has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds arrived in 4-wheel-drive trucks, jeeps and other vehicles to parade on the beach, but state park rangers did not allow them on the beach, so they paraded through the Five Cities.

Parks officials issued a statement saying they are developing a phased reopening plan for the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation area that complies with state and local health orders.