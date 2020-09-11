Rally in Paso Robles to Re Open Schools 9.11.2020

A lot of parents of school children feel the same way. They want to see schools reopened.

Beth Giuffre has three kids. She’s promoting the event tomorrow from 11-1 at the downtown city park. The public is encouraged to attend.

There is opposition, however, from teachers. Some are concerned about their health. In LA, the teachers union is demanding that before schools reopen, their demands must be met to defund the police, implement medicare for all, increase taxes on the wealthy, and implement a moratorium on private schools.

Regardless, in Paso Robles tomorrow, a rally will be held to reopen schools locally. 11-1 tomorrow at the Paso Robles downtown city park.