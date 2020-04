There will be another rally to reopen San Luis Obispo county tomorrow at the county government center in San Luis Obispo.

A protest rally Monday drew attention to what the government-imposed shut down is doing to small business and the nation’s economy.

Tomorrow’s rally will be held at one Saturday afternoon at the county government center in San Luis Obispo, by different organizers.

There will also be a rally one week from today in Paso Robles. More on that next week.