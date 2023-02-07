Rape Sentencing 02.07.2023

A Paso Robles man gets six years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage girl who became lost after leaving the mid state fair last summer.

26-year-old Jose Francis Hernandezgarcia spotted the teenage victim wandering in his neighborhood after getting separated from her friends.

She was reportedly intoxicated and crying. She had lost her wallet and cell phone.

Hernandezgarcia spoke to her and led her into his home where he raped her.

He will serve six years in state prison. At least, that’s the sentence.