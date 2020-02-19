Rattlesnakes Fighting Video 2.19.2020

A video released by a woman hiking near Pismo beach of two rattlesnakes fighting.

Elena Georgii was hiking in the New Pismo Preserve hiking trails when she came up on the rattle snakes. She wanted to shoot video of a snake to share on the friends of Pismo Preserve Facebook page. But the video of the two male rattle snakes fighting went viral. The two male snakes apparently fighting over a female rattle snake. The video has had more than 80,000 views, and it’s still getting attention.

