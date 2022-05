Memorial Day is also regarded by some as the unofficial beginning of summer.

At the Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles, it’s opening day for the summer season.

KPRL talked with Brett Butterfield yesterday while he was making final preparations for opening. Brett says the Ravine Water Park made some improvements again over the winter months.

The ravine opening officially tomorrow in Paso Robles. A sign summer is returning to the north county.