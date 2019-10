One year from today, you need to have a real ID from the California department of motor vehicles.

Starting on October first 2020, the special card will be required to board airplanes or enter other federal facilities such as prisons or military bases. You will not be able to do so without a real ID, passport or military ID.

So far 5.4 Californians have received the new cards. The DMV will need to process 15.2 million more real ID’s over the next 12 months. That’s over one million per month.