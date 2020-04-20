Rebound 4.20.2020

The economic impact of this shut down in San Luis Obispo county is devastating families and many local businesses. The shut down cannot end soon enough for many local businesses.

On the positive side, Michael Manchack says the rebound will be swift and strong. He says he discussed rebound with Chris Thornberg with Beacon Economics which specializes in economic forecasting.

There are other impacts to the economic shut down which escape emergency services director Wade Horton and county health director Penny Borenstein. More on that tomorrow.

This afternoon on Sound Off, Dr. Warren Frankel returns to Sound Off to follow up on his earlier predictions about the virus and offering his take on what we can learn from this experience. That’s at 12:30 this afternoon on KPRL.