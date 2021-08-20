Recall Ballot Mailed Out 8.20.2021

Did you receive your ballot for the recall election?

Thousands of them mailed out in the north county.

Republican leader Randall Jordan says there are two issues on that recall ballot. First, do you want to recall (replace) the governor. 2nd, who would you select out of the list of candidates on the ballot.

You can mail the ballot back, or you can drop it off at a county clerk’s office.

There’s also a ballot box in the Paso Robles city library. The officials election day is September 14th. That’s the deadline to return your ballot.