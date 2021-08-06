Recall Election in September 8.06.2021

The recall call election is September 14th, but republican leader Randall Jordan says a lot of voters don’t realize it.

Randall Jordan is chair of the republican party in San Luis Obispo county. He says the republican party is not recommending any candidate in the race for governor.

Their focus is for people to vote yes to recall the governor September 14th. Then vote for the candidate of their choice.

The election is a mail-in election, but 76 polling places will be open in San Luis Obispo county so you can drop your ballot off at a county polling place on that date, September 14th.

More on the recall election Monday here on KPRL.