Recall Gavin Newsom Effort 12.08.2020

The effort to recall governor Gavin Newsom continues quietly despite all the restrictions he’s imposed on California. Faith Cortez is coordinating the effort to recall governor Gavin Newsom. The website is: recallgavin2020.com.

Faith says helping the process move forward is not complicated. Faith says the governor himself has inspired a lot of people to sign the petition by his recent actions. Particularly his recent dinner at the French Laundry in northern California.

He and his group of 12 did not wear masks in the exclusive restaurant. And drinking expensive wine, they ran up a $15 thousand dollar bar tab.

The recent shelter at home executive order has also upset a few people, including assemblyman Jordan Cunningham who calls it a joke, putting San Luis Obispo county in with LA, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

For more information, go to: recallgavin2020.com.