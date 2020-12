Meanwhile in southern California, a group has donated one half million dollars to fund the recall effort against the governor.

Another woman has donated $100,000 for that effort to recall governor Gavin Newsom.

Faith Cortez is coordinating the effort in San Luis Obispo county. She told us early this month, the campaign is going well.

Faith Cortez says it’s easy to get involved. For more information go to recallgavin2020.com.