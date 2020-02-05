Record Low Temperatures 2.05.2020

Record low temperatures recorded yesterday in Paso Robles. The temperature dropped to 21 degrees yesterday morning, which breaks the previous record of 23 set on February 4th, 1955.

San Luis Obispo dropped to 27 degrees which broke its record of 30, also set in 1955.

Temperatures are forecast to warm up as we continue through the week. But you are cautioned to care for your plants and pets. Be careful as you walk your dog, Gigi, Cricket or Bentley, or whatever your dog is named. The cold weather can be challenging for both plants and pets.