Recount Requested in SLO Election 12.13.2022

At the county government center yesterday, Darcia Stebbins files paperwork requesting the elections department conduct a recount in the district two supervisors race.

After more than 22,000 ballots were counted, the county clerk recorder said Bruce Gibson had 13 more votes than challenger, Dr. Bruce Jones.

Darcia Stebbins says the recount will not take long. She says it will probably take a week to a week and a half. That’s considering the fact that ballot counting in San Luis Obispo county was second slowest in the state. Second only to Los Angeles county, where they had millions more ballots to count.