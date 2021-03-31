Red Tier For SLO Co 3.31.2021

San Luis Obispo county health department reports 42 new cases of coronavirus yesterday. The county remains in the red tier. That means the spread of coronavirus is considered, substantial.

Data indicates the county’s adjusted case average to be 6.9 cases per one hundred thousand people per day over a seven-day period. That’s a small decrease, but the county’s un-adjusted 8.4 cases, is up from the previous week.

So the county remains in the red tier.

San Luis Obispo remains the trouble spot in the county with 17 cases.

Atascadero reports 8 cases.

Paso Robles 3.

And San Miguel 3.

No new deaths reported among people with coronavirus.