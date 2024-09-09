Redwings Horse Sanctuary Hosting Its 4th Annual Fundraiser 9.09.2024

The 4th annual fundraiser for Redwings Horse Sanctuary will be Sunday, September 29th from 11 am to 3 pm.

Redwings, first founded in 1991, moved to their Paso Robles Sanctuary in 2021 . They work to rescue, care for, and rehabilitate abused & neglected equines, as well as care for retired race horses.

The upcoming block party is Redwings’ biggest fundraiser of the year, promising an “experience of a lifetime.”

Tickets, including a VIP table, can be purchased at: redwingshorsesanctuary.org.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the fundraiser is September 22nd.