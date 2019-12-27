Redwood Fatal Fall 12.27.2019

A 200-foot redwood falls in Marin county, killing a hiker from Minnesota.

The tree in the Muir Woods National Monument fell on Christmas Eve. A 28-year-old software engineer from Edina, Minnesota was pinned by the four foot trunk of the redwood and died at the scene. A woman hiking with him was injured by falling debris and was taken to the hospital. Another man hiking with the group escaped injury.

The tree fell around sunset on Christmas Eve. A witness hiking nearby said the tree made a “colossal noise” and then fell.

Park spokesman Charles Strickfaden wrote, “This is a very rare and isolated event that may have occurred due to wet ground from recent winter storms, around the roots of the tree.”

Almost a million people visit the park each year. It was open yesterday. Only the areas affected by the debris from the fallen tree were closed to the public.