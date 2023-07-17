Regional HIP in Upcoming Paso Council Meeting 07.17.2023

SLOCOG’s draft housing and infrastructure plan will be presented during tomorrow’s Paso Robles city council meeting. The plan, known as HIP, is part of the regional compact between SLOCOG, the seven cities, and the county of San Luis Obispo aimed at meeting the housing needs of the region.

The city of Paso Robles first committed to the regional compact in 2020. SLOCOG has worked as the project manager of developing HIP as the final goal of the regional compact since 2022, and will be requesting support from the city of Paso Robles in its presentation tomorrow.

Last week, SLOCOG brought HIP to the attention of the Atascadero city council with no action necessary. Though council members and staff of the Atascadero city council said they were supportive of HIP in concept, they felt as though its contents did not accurately meet or address the needs of Atascadero, and urged SLOCOG to work with staff in amending the plan.

The Paso Robles meeting will be tomorrow at 6:30 during the regular city council meeting.