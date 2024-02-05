Registration Open For Almond Acres Charter 02.05.2024

The open enrollment period for Almond Acres Charter Academy’s 2024-25 school year is now open.

Those interested in attending Almond Acres can register online at: almondacres.com. Open enrollment will go through April 8th.

If there are more applicants than spaces available at any grade level by the end of open enrollment, then a random, public drawing will take place on April 18th.

Almond Acres will be providing campus tours and presentations throughout February and March for its open enrollment period. The first will be February 8th at 6 pm.