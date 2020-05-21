Release From Shut Down 5.21.2020

The state of California gives San Luis Obispo county the go ahead to move more quickly through Stage 2 opening sectors. It means restaurants and stores can reopen to some extent. The state public health department determining that the county has met governor Newsom’s Stage 2 variance criteria.

San Luis Obispo and 28 other counties given the go-ahead yesterday. That’s after San Luis Obispo county had a peak of six corona-virus patients hospitalized in the past two weeks. After meeting the governor’s criteria, the county given the okay to allow retail stores and dine-in restaurants to reopen under the state’s industry-specific guidelines.

So if you were to go to a popular restaurant in the north county, you may find fewer tables in the dining area to promote safe distancing. They may ask you to wait in your car until a table becomes available. Retail stores are required to limit occupancy by 50%. Bars will not be permitted to reopen. Nail salons, tattoo parlors and gyms will remain closed.