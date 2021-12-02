Remax Success Donates Money to No County Youth Sports 12.02.2021

In Templeton yesterday, hundreds of kids in soccer, baseball and other sports uniforms lined up to receive money from Remax Success Real Estate Company.

Elissa Williams and Brian Thorndyke coordinated the fundraising event with agents in the company. Remax chose youth sports as recipient of their charity work this year. Brian Thorndyke says next year the recipients may be seniors, veterans or some other groups.

This week, the Remax Success Real Estate Company gave away $42,000 to 26 youth sports and activities groups in the North County. That includes baseball, soccer, rodeo and other groups in Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, Shandon, San Miguel and other North County communities.