Removal of Michael Logenthaler 03.17.2022

Details are sketchy, but more personnel changes in the Paso Robles school district. The principal at Daniel Lewis middle school abruptly removed from his position.

Mike Vogenthaler to be replaced by previous Lewis principal Wayne Peterson. Peterson will serve until deputy superintendent Jennifer Gaviola selects a new principal for the next academic year.

In a memo sent to parents and staff, Gaviola says, and I quote, “We wish Mr. Vogenthaler the best in his future endeavors.” Which suggests he’s leaving the district.

KPRL has learned, however, that Vogenthaler starts work today at Flamson middle school.

Flamson principal Audra Carr writes to Flamson staff, “Starting Thursday March 17th, we will have extra help from Mike Vogenthaler on Thursday, Friday, and every other Monday. He will be available to assist Jen and I in some admin duties.”

Neither Gaviola nor Audra Carr explain why Mike Vogenthaler was removed from his position as principal at Lewis middle school and reassigned, but the rumors are flying. It may not end well for the school district.