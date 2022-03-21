Removal of Michael Vogenthaler 03.21.2022

We learn more about the principal at Lewis middle school who was removed from his position by the Paso Robles school district, without explanation.

Michael Vognethaler is moving from campus to campus, allegedly helping out in various ways. Vogenthaler is being replaced at Lewis by previous Lewis principal, Wayne Peterson. Peterson will serve until deputy superintendent Jennifer Gaviola selects a new principal for the next academic year. Vogenthaler was Gaviola’s choice to lead Lewis middle school this year.

In a memo sent to parents and staff, Gaviola says, and I quote, “We wish Mr. Vogenthaler the best in his future endeavors.” Which suggests he’s leaving the district.

Deputy superintendent Jennifer Gaviola has not yet revealed why Mike Vogenthaler was removed from his position as principal at Lewis middle school and reassigned.

Nothing from superintendent Vurt Dubost either, although his winery had a big zinfandel event over the weekend.