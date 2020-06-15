Reopening Wineries 6.15.2020

Wineries reopening over the weekend as the state and county relax rules on the government-imposed shut down.

Zenaida cellars in Paso Robles opened for wine tasting for the first time on Friday. Jill Ogorsolka tells KPRL it’s nice to be open again.

In Cambria, Tom Banish cleaned the counters at Black Hand Cellars after each tasting. He says he enjoyed being open, although there were stipulations.

Some wineries reopen this coming Friday. Graveyard Vineyards and Locatelli Vineyards and Winery in San Miguel to reopen on Friday.

J. Dusi is open but you have to make a reservation.

You’re advised to check out your favorite wineries website or call them to ascertain how protocol is handled as wineries reopen in the north county.