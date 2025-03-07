Rep Panetta at Paso 1st Responders Training Ctr Groundbreaking Ceremony 3.07.2025

A new training center for Paso Robles Fire & Emergency services and the police department will have a groundbreaking ceremony to start its construction on March 8th.

The center includes a fire training tower and an indoor training classroom for first responders.

Representative Jimmy Panetta announced he will be in attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony; Panetta’s office says he helped secure a 500 thousand dollar federal grant to support the new facility.

The groundbreaking ceremony and new facility will be located at 2924 Union road.