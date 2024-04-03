Repair at Centennial Park Postponed Due to Weather 04.03.2024

PR-CentennialPark-Closure-withimage

The Paso Robles public works department initially scheduled the closure of Centennial Park’s trails to facilitate essential maintenance work.

The closure was planned to be for the spring break period at Paso Robles high school to mitigate interference with students who ordinarily use the path to commute to and from school from the surrounding neighborhoods. However, the city has announced that the maintenance work will now be postponed until summer break.

The excessive rain received last weekend has made it so the small timeframe needed to complete the work is not sufficient, and the city has chosen to reschedule the planned work rather than negatively impact the students and families who use the trail to walk to and from school areas.