Repairs Continue at Paul’s Slide, Reopening Late Spring 02.08.2024

Caltrans says crews continue with repairs on highway 1, at Paul’s Slide on the Big Sur coast.

A release says that despite the recent rains, they have had no significant adverse effect on the repair site overall. Crews were forced to suspend work before and after rain events, but work continues seven days a week.

The estimated reopening date for highway 1 at Paul’s Slide remains to be late spring, 2024.

Caltrans says that going forward, work will continue to be affected by weather, but crews will continue working for the full reopening of highway 1.