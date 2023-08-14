Repairs Underway For Paso High Vandalism Damage 8.14.2023

Vandalism at PRHS August 10, 2023

The Paso Robles joint unified school district estimates the vandalism damage from Thursday’s incident to be around 50 thousand dollars.

70 hours have been allotted to clean up and repair the broken windows and scattered property. The school district still expects to start school this Thursday as planned.

The shattered glass will be cleaned up, broken windows are expected to be fixed early this week, and technology that was damaged will be replaced with spare equipment.

Two juveniles of a group believed to be connected to the vandalism incident were arrested last week as police arrived on the scene in response to emergency alarms on campus.

The school district is not sharing whether those believed to be involved are current or former students.