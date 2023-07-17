Reported Stabbing in Shandon 07.17.2023

A shelter-in-place was issued last night in Shandon following a reported stabbing.

According to the San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office, much of the town was told to shelter in place at around 9 in the evening.

Deputies responded to an area around South Second street and Cholame street before 10 in the evening, with a helicopter and drone assisting in the search.

The suspect was in custody at around 3 in the morning, but officials did not provide details on the extent of any injuries. The shelter-in-place was lifted soon after, and the incident remains under investigation.