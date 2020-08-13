Rescue in Lodi 8.13.2020

In Lodi yesterday, a police officer saves a man in a wheelchair just seconds before an oncoming train runs through the intersection.

The officer’s body camera captures the moment. Officer Erika Urrea spotted a man in a wheelchair stuck on the railroad tracks. The crossing arms were coming down and she jumped out of her patrol car.

The video shows officer Erika Urrea run to the man and pull him from the chair. Both of them fall to the ground as the train passes by.

If you google it you can see the video.

It’s rather dramatic.