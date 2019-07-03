Rescue in Morro Bay 7.03.2019

A man in his 70’s drove his car into Morro Bay near Tidelands park yesterday. Two good Samaritans came to his rescue.

Stacy Brand of Three Rivers says she was playing with her son when she saw the car plunge into Morro Bay around 10:45 yesterday morning. The college English professor says she thought, “that is a freaking car.”

She jumped in the water to rescue the driver and yelled for help. She begged the driver to get out of the car. Santa Margarita resident Gerald Downen joined her in the rescue. He was practicing yoga at the nearby park.

It took about one half hour to tow the Ford Taurus out of the water. Divers helped in securing two cables to get the submerged vehicle from the bay. The driver was not injured in the accident.