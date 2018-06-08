Rescue Out Of Morro Bay 6.08.2018

The US coast guard rescues two people after their sail boat nearly capsizes 120 miles off the coast of Morro Bay.

The boat was reportedly knocked down at 4 early Tuesday morning.

Those on board motored toward Morro Bay to try to establish radio communications. Their communications equipment was damaged in the accident. After making contact, the Coast Guard launched a lifeboat which intercepted them 20 miles west of Morro Bay. The winds were 15-20 knots, and swells 6-8 feet.

The coast guard towed the boat back to Morro Bay and paramedics transferred the people to a nearby hospital. One man suffered several broken ribs.