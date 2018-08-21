Rescue At Ragged Point 8.21.2018

Rescue crews called to the Ragged Point area around 10:30 yesterday morning for a report of a man stuck on a cliff.
The man apparently wandered off the trail while hiking from the beach to the Ragged Point Inn and became stuck on the side of the cliff. Another hiker who spotted him called 911 for help.
A California highway patrol helicopter used a hoist operation to extricate the man from the cliff.
