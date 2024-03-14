Residential Structure Fire in Paso Robles 03.14.2024

Press Release Residential Structure Fire Evert Court

The Paso Robles fire department released a statement of a residential structure fire that took place yesterday evening.

At around 6:36 pm, fire and emergency services responded to a report of a fire on Evert Court. The garage attached to the residence was fully engulfed in fire, but the department says that there were no occupants home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The fire department says that they quickly contained the flames to the garage space before extinguishing the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.