Resolution Recognizing Mike Brown Divides Board of Supervisors 5.07.2025

The county board of supervisors were divided yesterday for an item on the consent agenda, recognizing Mike Brown from COLAB after his 14 years of service.

The resolution recognizing Mike says he “Has worked tirelessly to bring greater accountability and transparency to government agencies throughout San Luis Obispo county.”

Board members received significant correspondence of emails opposing the resolution, and supervisor Bruce Gibson asked for the item to be pulled for discussion. He said “It’s a sad day that we find this item on the agenda. A resolution proposing to commend one of the most consistently partisan and divisive partisan commentators that has ever appeared in this chambers.”

Supervisor Peschong said he brought the item forward, and would still support it, alongside supervisor Moreno. The last to discuss the item was supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, who expressed support for it.

The resolution was approved 3 – 2. With supervisors Gibson & Paulding dissenting.