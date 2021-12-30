Respite From The Rain 12.30.2021

A respite from the rain. Forecasters say we’ll see some sunshine today, and more sunny weather through next week.

Yesterday, Atascadero received nearly an inch of rain. Paso Robles received about six tenths of an inch. Santa Margarita eight tenths of an inch.

For the season, Paso Robles has accumulated just under 7 inches of rain. The average at this point in the rainy season beginning October first is 3.27 inches. So, the rainfall has doubled the average so far this season, but we’ll get mostly sunny weather for at least a week.