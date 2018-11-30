Respite From The Storm 11.30.2018

A respite from the storm today.

Yesterday, the north county drenched with rain. Highway 41 west of Atascadero recorded 3.5 inches of rain in 36 hours ending. Rocky Butte above Cambria received 3.4 inches of rain. Santa Margarita, just over two and a half inches of rain. Just under two inches fell at the Paso Robles airport. Creston received over an inch and a half of rain.

PG and E meteorologist John Lindsay says the storm yesterday puts the season’s rainfall above average at this point in the season. The wind and rain caused several trees to fall. Santa Rita Creek road blocked by a fallen oak tree early yesterday morning. A tree fell on several cars at the San Luis campus of Cuesta college. The cars damaged, but no injuries to students or faculty.

Because of the wind and rain, the Morro Bay boat parade is postponed. It will be held December 8th.