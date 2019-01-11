Restaurant Workers 01.11.2019

Prosecutors say owners at several mango-themed Chinese-Malaysian restaurants in San Francisco are ordered to pay more than one million in wage-theft restitution.

The district attorney in Alameda county says Hai Jie Chen and Hak Chun Nb were sentenced this week and placed on probation. They owe back wages to 56 restaurant workers at Mango Garden, Mango Jungle and Mango Blaze.

An investigation found workers worked up to 12 hours a day, six days a week for as little as $2 per hour. They were denied overtime pay and some were denied medical treatment.