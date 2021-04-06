Return of Football 4.06.2021

Football season did not return to California high schools. Coincidentally, a group of coaches, including Templeton coach Don Crow, met with state officials to try to allow high school students to get permission to play sports.

Coach Don Crow says students learn a lot of lessons in life from playing high school football or other high school sports. His Templeton Eagles remain undefeated, but face a tough battle Friday night against undefeated St. Joseph of Santa Maria. During the government imposed shutdown, the Knights played several games with club teams.

Tomorrow, he talks about a running back with the Eagles who has a 5.0 GPA and has already received one academic scholarship to study engineering in college. More on Josh Berna tomorrow here on KPRL.