Do you remember reverend Ruben Tate?

He served as a letter carrier at the post office before becoming a leader in the community.

Ultimately, reverend Tate served on the Paso Robles school board.

This week, congressman Salud Carbajal introduced legislation to rename the Paso Robles post office after reverend Tate.

The reverend Ruben Franklin Tate Jr. post office.

Tate died in 2019 at the age of 87.