Rex Pickett’s Sideways 03.16.2023

If you saw the movie Sideways you may know that it was based on a novel of the same name, written by Rex Pickett.

Pickett tells KPRL the movie followed the book closely. Picket says he has written another book, Sideways New Zealand which is coming out soon.

And he has a new book that’s in the works, Sideways Burgundy. Miles goes to Burgundy to sample Pinor Noir there.

Rex Pickett will be visiting Paso Robles next month. He’s going to be appearing at Windward Winery on April 15th to sign his new hardbound edition of Sideways.

For more information or to buy the books, go to: rexpickettbooks.com.