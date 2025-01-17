Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Birds at Charles Paddock Zoo 1.17.2025

This Saturday at 3:30 pm, the Charles Paddock Zoo will celebrate the addition of the Cerrado aviaries exhibit.

This new exhibit will house Hyacinth Macaws and Toco Toucans. The zoo says the macaws were former pets and are a bonded pair.

The birds can be found in Cerrado biodiverse hotspot, just below the Amazon rainforest, which houses over 4,800 species of endemic plants and vertebrates. The Charles Paddock Zoo says they specialize in animals that are present in these hotspots.

The Charles Paddock Zoo thanks the Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival Committee and Friends of the Charles Paddock Zoo for helping to bring this exhibit to life.