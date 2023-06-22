Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Paso Roundabout 06.22.2023

Tomorrow, June 23rd at 10 am, city officials, project contractors, and community leaders will all gather at the new dogbone roundabout at Golden Hill & Union road in Paso Robles to commemorate its completion.

Following speeches from capital projects engineer Ditas Esperanza and mayor pro tem John Hamon, a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place.

The roundabout was constructed with 5.6 million dollars in development impact fees, and a 360 thousand dollar grant from the San Luis Obispo county of governments.