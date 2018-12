Rick Springfield will perform in Paso Robles in March.

The 80’s pop music star from Australia is best known for Jesse’s Girl. He also acted on General Hospital and other TV shows.

Springfield will perform at Rava Wines in March. It will be the first major event of the year at their new concert venue, which opened in August.

Tickets range from $45 to $125. There’s also a meet and greet for $300.