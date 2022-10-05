Ringo Starr Tests Positive for Covid 10.05.2022

Ringo Starr is scheduled to perform with his All-Star Band at Vina Robles on October 15th. But his tour of north America is on hold because he’s tested positive for covid. His band management saying he hopes to resume as soon as possible.

Five concert dates in Canada will be rescheduled.

Ringo is 82 years old.

His all-star band includes former members of Toto, Men-at-Work, Average White Band and the Albino artist, Edgar Winter.

Again, Ringo Starr and his All-Star Band scheduled to perform October 15th in Paso Robles.

We’ll keep you posted on his health status.