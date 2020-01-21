Rita Hayworth Car 1.21.2020

The Sacramento police department recovered the classic Cadillac that once belonged to Rita Hayworth after it was stolen from a 106-year-old military veteran last Friday.

The Bermuda blue 1956 Cadillac Eldorado, was stolen in north Sacramento with several car show trophies inside. The car was recovered and returned to police headquarters sometime yesterday afternoon. No suspects are in custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Eldorado has inscriptions that spell out Rita Hayworth’s name on the doors, rear and the engine block — and for good reason.

The owner told police the car was a gift from Hayworth herself, the famed actress who achieved fame during the 1940s at the height of World War II.

The 106-year-old owner was a film stuntman and also received three Purple Heart medals for his service in the war. Purple Heart medals recognize soldiers who were wounded in battle.